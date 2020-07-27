Pitt County teachers voice concerns over returning to the classroom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some Pitt County teachers are worried going back to the classroom isn’t the safest option.

“I’m feeling worried. I’m feeling afraid for my students,” said Douglas Hacker, a 6th-grade teacher at Farmville Middle School.

Pitt County is following Plan B for the upcoming school year.

It’s a mix of online and in-person learning for students.

However, teachers will still be in the classroom everyday.

“If our leaders aren’t prepared to tell us what we’re doing so we can translate that and tell our students what they’re doing, we just feel like we’re going to come back to a lot of chaos,” said one Pitt County teacher who did not want to be identified.

That teacher and many others have specific questions they want to be answered before returning to school.

Questions include: What is the outbreak protocol? Who will replace teachers if they get sick? How will teachers discipline kids for not following new rules? What happens if a teacher or student is exposed to COVID-19?

“I don’t have any doubt Pitt County is trying their hardest for us and for the students. I just don’t think there’s going to be a realistic way you’re going to be able to take all the variables into account,” said another Pitt County teacher who didn’t want to be identified.

That teacher went on to say he’s concerned for students with high-risk parents or grandparents that are their main caretakers.

If those students bring the virus home, he’s worried it could end in catastrophe for some families.

“It’s not like if it happens, it’s when it happens because if they’re opening up even half of the classes across North Carolina, to me, it’s an eventuality that will happen,” said the anonymous middle school teacher.

That’s why the group is advocating for online instruction, to protect students, their families, and teachers, who have few financial options if they were to get sick and not be able to work.

Ideally, they would like to see case numbers go down before considering in-person learning this school year.

“No matter what we’re not going to able to make [the classroom safe],” said Hacker. “We can try as hard as we want. Somebody is going to get sick and somebody is going to die in this county. Why are we waiting until somebody dies…that’s just sacrificing human lives.”

Hacker says he knows other teachers who have considered leaving education over the plan for the next school year.

“Teachers are retiring early, younger teachers are changing professions, and it’s not like we didn’t have a lot of reasons to change professions before this,” said Hacker. “Teachers are already underpaid. We’re already expected to do so much. Now, we just have so much more we’re expected to do.”

Even with the risks, all three teachers will be returning to the classroom for the next school year.

The group hopes Pitt County will increase their transparency as the new school year approaches.

9 On Your Side reached out to administration officials to talk to them about the teachers’ concerns.

We were not able to get in contact with someone from the district office.