Pitt County to restart ‘FreeCycle Fridays’ Program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On March 20, Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling temporarily suspended the popular FreeCycle Fridays program, due to response concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

FreeCycle Fridays is a program, that takes items originally discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station (formerly the Pitt County Landfill) and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at Noon.

Once posted, the items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free.

The items can then be repurposed, refurbished, and have the double benefit of finding new life for items not yet ready to be discarded, and reducing the overall amount of waste Pitt County transfers to landfills annually.

Beginning this Friday, June 5, Pitt County will restart the program, with the following new guidelines in place:

SOCIAL DISTANCING: All participants must observe 6’ of personal space while interacting with any Solid Waste & Recycling staff, or other persons while at the Transfer Station.

RESTRICTIONS: If you are sick, or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, DO NOT come to pick up items. Send someone else, or simply do not participate at this time.

SANITATION: As always (even before COVID-19), cleaning and sanitation of items claimed is the responsibility of those who claim them and is heavily encouraged.

To learn more about the FreeCycle Fridays program, or the concept in general, click here.