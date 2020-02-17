Pitt County woman faces insurance fraud, false pretense, forgery charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kendra Yvette Shannonhouse, 36, of Stokes.

Shannonhouse was charged with felony insurance fraud, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor common law forgery.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accused Shannonhouse of having a false lien release letter notarized and presenting it to Geico Indemnity Co. to obtain an auto insurance payment, knowing that she still owed $7,609.21 on a 2008 Nissan Altima.

The offenses occurred between May 5, 2019, and Sept. 26, 2019.

Shannonhouse was arrested on Jan. 27 and released on a $7,500 bond.

To report suspected fraud, contact N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.