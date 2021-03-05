Pitt County’s workforce is “young, educated, and growing” according to Greenville ENC Alliance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Business leaders say Pitt County’s young workforce is a big positive for the east. But there are things they and local governments can do to build on that success.

Economic developers tell 9 On Your Side it’s the growing industries we have here like technology, education, manufacturing, and medical are what’s catching these young workers eyes.

The median age in Pitt County and the surrounding area is around 32 years old. That’s more than five years younger than the national average and nearly six years younger than the state average. Leaders with the Greenville ENC Alliance tell 9 On Your Side younger workers want to be in jobs in our area.

Developers say the east has many workers who are retiring from area jobs, opening those positions up to younger workers. They also point to other things that set the east apart from larger metro areas.

“You’re in a very affordable location. I think even the youngest workers around here with housing can afford to buy a home. I don’t know if they can do that in the Triangle, Charlotte. I know they can’t do that in D.C. I know they can’t do it in Atlanta,” said Steve Weathers, President, and CEO, Greenville ENC Alliance.

Weathers goes on to add that the east can continue to build its younger workforce with business promoting its assets and those of our communities.

Plus, government leaders taking steps to improve our infrastructure, especially roads.

“But younger workers want to come into the workforce. But I think as people age out and retire you want to be in a community where you have that young workforce. We do have that. I don’t think larger metropolitan areas have that,” said Weathers

Leaders tell us all of the east’s industries should work to those ends to build a young, vibrant workforce.