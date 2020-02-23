Pitt Greenville Airport Authority awarded federal grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt Greenville Airport Authority announced it was awarded the United States Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program grant in the amount of $750,000.

The money is to be used to attract air service between Pitt Greenville Airport (PGV) and Washington, DC with significant domestic and international connectivity.

The funding will be used to mitigate financial risk associated with initiating new air service and to market that service as well as existing air services offered out of PGV.

In addition to the $750,000 offered by the USDOT, the local business community has also backed the initiative with up to $300,000 in the risk mitigation effort and the airport has pledged up to $100,000 to support the marketing effort.

“It was easy to make a compelling case in pursuit of this grant. PGV serves a very fast growing population and is in great need of additional options and frequency of flights”, says Bill Hopper, Pitt Greenville Airport Executive Director. “We are very fortunate to have a supportive business community and representation in Washington to help us deliver that message to the decision makers for the grant.”

For further information, please contact the airport at (252) 902-2025, go to www.flypgv.comor visit Pitt Greenville Airport’s Facebook page.