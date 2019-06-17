Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority to hold public meeting on airport budget for next fiscal year

Pitt County and the City of Greenville Airport Authority will hold a public meeting Wednesday on the airport budget for fiscal year 2019-2020

The meeting is at 11:00 a.m. this Wednesday at the airport terminal conference room.

Airport Executive Director Bill Hopper will discuss a summary of the proposed budget of $3,400 dollars.

The public can present oral or written comments on the budget during the budget hearing.

Greenville community partners are working on ways to improve the Uptown district.

The Greenville Community Task Force will meet this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Sheppard Memorial Library.

The public is invited to attended.

The Town of North Topsail Beach’s Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting and public hearing this Thursday on the proposed fiscal year 2019 2020 budget.

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the Sneads Ferry Branch of the Onslow County Library.

All property owners and interested citizens are encouraged to attend.