Pitt-Greenville airport prepares for President Trump’s visit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump is planning a rally this Thursday in Greenville, the same day the second presidential debate was supposed to take place.

Employees at PGV airport have busy days ahead of them as they prepare for President Trump’s rally at the airport.

President Trump is set to Thursday October 15th with his rally scheduled to start at 1 o’clock that afternoon.

Doors will open at 10 that morning.

Airport executive director Bill Hopper says it’s all hands on-deck leading up to the visit.

He says their number one priority is keeping visitors and employees safe and they will be taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

He states, “We’ll make sure that we do the preventative measures that we can just to make sure. And that’s with everybody you know you’ve got to assume that anybody that you come into contact with could have been exposed.”

Hopper says the exact details for Thursday’s rally are still in the works, but he expects the rally will take place on the airport ramp outside the terminal.

People who drive by the airport every day should be prepared for heavier traffic and delays thursday.

WNCT will be covering the president’s rally and more all week long.

You must register for tickets to the rally online, all tickets are on a first come first serve basis.

