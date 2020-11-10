Pitt-Greenville Airport reports American Airlines may not resume flights until January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt-Greenville Airport officials say American Airlines may not resume flights to the facility until early January, but that could change if demand for air travel picks up or Congress passes COVID-19 relief funding.

A viewer contacted 9 On Your Side, saying the airline was not scheduling flights at PGV before January 5.

In October, American Airlines suspended service to Greenville and 14 other smaller-market airports due to the expiration of previous coronavirus relief funding agreements.

At the time, airport officials said American executives hoped to resume service to PGV in early December, based on expectations of action by Congress and the White House to provide more relief funding for air carriers.

Hopper says service could resume earlier or after January 2, but it is dependent on travel demand and/or federal funding.

Hopper tells 9 On Your Side members of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation have expressed enthusiasm to assisting PGV in resuming service through COVID relief.

He says that’s an ongoing discussion with members of the U.S. House and Senate. PGV’s executive director also says there are no plans for layoffs because of delays in resuming airline flights to Greenville.