Pitt St. Brewery makes beer with message

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A brewery in the East joins others around the country, creating a beer with a message.

Pitt Street Brewery is working with 700 other beer makers to craft the “Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout”.

This idea stemmed form a Texas brewery. When learned, Pitt Street’s head brewer says he contacted the business and asked for the recipe.

The company expects the beer to be on tap by the end of next month. 100% of the proceeds from the brew will be donated to a Greenville area charity.