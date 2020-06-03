Pizza Magia to offer appreciation meals for hometown heroes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville State Farm Agents David Hull, Jennifer Dufore, Melissa Crews, Tina Glover and Victor Wilson have partnered with Pizza Magia to create a Hero Fund to feed first responders and healthcare workers.

Starting Friday, first responders and healthcare workers can stop by Pizza Magia during business hours and select a meal of their choice from a pre-set menu from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

“As a way to say thank you to this group of dedicated heroes serving our community, we invite them to enjoy a meal on us,” says State Farm Agent David Hull on behalf of the group. “This is our way of recognizing the work they are doing in honoring their commitment to us.”

Required social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Meals will be served on a first come first served basis as long as the Hero Fund lasts.

First responders and healthcare workers will simply need to show their ID.