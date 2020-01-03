PKS family saved from carbon monoxide poisoning thanks to detectors

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) Carbon monoxide detectors saved the life of a family in Pine Knoll Shores Thursday night, officials said.

Around 7 p.m. the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department received a call in reference to an alarms activation

Officials arrived at the residence and heard audible alarms that turned out to be carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.

In the home were three occupants: a grandmother, her daughter, and grandson.

They were baking cookies.

Officials moved the family outside to a back deck for clean air and had his crew bring in a gas detector.

The gas detector immediately started to alarm on CO, showing 280ppm (parts per million).

CO levels above 101ppm are dangerous and start to make a person show symptoms of CO poisoning, officials said.

It took officials about 30 minutes to get the windows opened up the gas shut off and the house cleared of CO.

The PKS Fire Chief said: “The alarms did their job. I would imagine the worse had this family not had operating CO detectors in the house and had gone to bed that evening? This was an alarm save! Check your alarms at your house regularly.”

Officials are fairly certain the CO came from the oven.