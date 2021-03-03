Pine Knoll Shores police launch community outreach program to help prevent break-ins

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – Pine Knoll Shores police officers hope homeowners will allow them to drop in and visit soon.

It’s not just for friendly visits but part of a community outreach program called Home Security Survey. People who own primary or second homes in Pine Knoll Shores can schedule an appointment for their officer visit.

An officer will visit their home and recommend security improvements around the property. The suggestion for the homeowner could include buying better locks and lighting, an alarm system or even trimming their bushes.

The goal is to give homeowners a better sense of security and help deter break-ins.

“So we want to do everything we can to have their home be an unattractive target for criminals,” said Lt. Eric Tellefsen with the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.

Tellefsen has seen two sides of this, helping to prevent crimes and investigating after break-ins. He’d rather help homeowners with prevention. Officers say burglaries and break-ins are not that common in Pine Knoll Shores, but they want to do this to keep it that way.

The property owner must be present while officers complete the security survey. Homeowners can contact Lt. Tellefsen at etellefsen@townofpks.com for more about the program.