PKS Public Safety worker tests positive for COVID -19

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Pine Knoll Shores confirms that a staff member in the Public Safety Building has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among town staff.

The last day this staff member attended work was on Sunday, September 13 and the Town is working with the Carteret County Health Department on contact tracing and testing of additional staff members.

Pine Knoll Shores officials said, “The Town continues to take measures to ensure the health and safety of its citizens and staff. To that end, the Town will have the Public Safety Building professionally cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, like Town Hall, the Public Safety Building will be closed to walk-ins until further notice. The vast majority of town business can be accomplished without human contact. For the health and safety of our citizens and staff, we need to be conducting business as remotely or electronically as possible.”