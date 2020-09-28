PKS staff member test positive for COVID-19

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) A Pine Knoll Shores staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 among town staff.

The Town is working with the Carteret County Health Department and following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing of additional staff members.

Town Hall and the Public Safety Buildings will be closed until further notice.

PKS officials said, “The vast majority of town business can be accomplished without human contact. For the health and safety of our citizens and staff we need to conduct business as remotely or electronically as possible.”

Officials provided a list of tasks and contact information for citize