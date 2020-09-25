PKS’ Turkey Trot goes virtual

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Pine Knoll Shores will continue to host its annual Turkey Trot, but it will emphasize smaller groups.

Runners at Pine Knoll Shores’ 2019 Turkey Trot.

Normally, the event brings in hundreds of people to run or walk on Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s event will be virtual to avoid a large gathering and practice social distancing.

People can still go running, walking, or biking, but they’ll be asked to post photos or videos to show they’re taking part.

“So we’re going to have things like ‘most creative water station, most creative race start, you kind of create your own and send a picture in,” said Cheryl Smith, organizer of the event.

Smith says it was important to keep the tradition alive and not let people forget about this event for next year.

“I envision on that morning, you know, you see a lot of bikers and walkers out and about

waving at each other, saying Happy Thanksgiving, from across the street,” said Smith.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for younger kids.

You must sign up for the free event in order to win prizes.