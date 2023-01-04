RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County.

The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency crews were called to respond and the plane landed safely minutes later.

OAJ Director Chris White told WNCT’s Claire Curry the flight, which had around 50 passengers, was from Charlotte and was originally scheduled to land in Onslow County. He said mechanics would check the plane out and make any repairs before it returns to service.

Passengers were able to exit the plane without further incident.