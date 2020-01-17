Planned water outage for some consumers in Pamlico Co. to start Feb. 5

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for February 5 due to repairs.

Officials said the water will be disconnected related to waterline repairs to the water system.

Consumers along the following roads will be affected:

Old Bay River Road beginning at 102 and ending at 1209

Jets Lane

Magnolia Way

Residents are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.

Following the outage, a system pressure advisory will be issued.

For more information contact the water department 252-745-5453.