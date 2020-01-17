Planned water outage for some consumers in Pamlico Co. to start Feb. 5

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Pamlico County Water Department is issuing a notice of planned water outages for February 5 due to repairs.
Officials said the water will be disconnected related to waterline repairs to the water system.
Consumers along the following roads will be affected:
- Old Bay River Road beginning at 102 and ending at 1209
- Jets Lane
- Magnolia Way
Residents are encouraged to store or purchase water for use during the outage.
Following the outage, a system pressure advisory will be issued.
For more information contact the water department 252-745-5453.