Planned water outage in Beaufort set for Monday night

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Beaufort is alerting citizens they could be without water for a few hours on Monday night.

The outage is planned for Monday, March 29th at 11 p.m. until Tuesday, March 30th at 2 a.m.

The outage will extend to customers on Orange, Front, Ann, Broad, Turner, Craven, Queen and Pollock Streets along with middle lane.

The town’s contractor has been working to replace the water, sewer, and storm water mains in the 100 block of Orange Street. Crews will be switching the water service lines to the houses along Orange Street from the old water main to the new water main. That work requires the water to the area to be cut off until it’s finished.

People affected by the outage may experience small bursts of air coming from their faucets when first using them after water service is restored.

Town officials don’t expect any other impacts.