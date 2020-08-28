Plans for The City of Washington under a new mayor

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Washington is under new leadership, after Mayor Mac Hodges passed away from COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Don Sadler is now Washington’s mayor, after a virtual swearing in ceremony and unanimous vote by Washington City Council on August 26th.

Mayor Sadler is a lifelong resident of Washington, and hopes to use his role continuing to upgrade the city. Sadler says park development, street repairs, and housing additions are on his to do list.

“Growing up in the inner city of Washington, in public housing….so I had no dream of becoming the mayor of Washington,” said Sadler.

Mayor Sadler plans to also work with the city’s human relations council to celebrate the history of cultural diversity in Washington.

Sadler says he’s very thankful for the opportunity to fill the ‘big shoes’ former Mayor Hodges left behind.

“It means the world to me. It shows other kids that no matter where they come from, their background level is, that they can rise and have the opportunity,” said Sadler.

Sadler says after years of working with Mayor Hodges, he knows his longtime friend is smiling down on him. Sadler has already spoken to Hodges’s family, and they feel the city is in good hands.