Playground safety amid COVID-19

(WNCT) Playgrounds are re-opening as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 plan.

Amid stay-at-home orders and virtual learning, many children (and parents) are welcoming the much-needed reason to get out of the house.

But, even though they’re open, America is still in the grips of a pandemic, with experts saying numbers might spike as we draw closer to winter.

Concerns about playground safety are nothing new – children are warned about stranger danger, and parents tell kids be careful of some of the hotter surfaces as swings and monkey bar handles swelter underneath the sun.

Kids are also told to not pick up any bugs or critters that are crawling around slides and merry-go-rounds.

While the pandemic still claims lives and continues to spread, would the best play ground safety tip be, stay away?

It depends. According to the CDC, playgrounds and other recreational spaces can be a safe place for people to keep up their health and wellness routine. Practicing COVID-19 preventative measures allow parks to re-open safely, and may give many families the much outdoors time.

Ultimately the decision to stay or go is up to families, but here are some points to consider beforehand.

In communities where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19, playgrounds can be hard to keep safe because:

They are often crowded and could make social distancing difficult;

It can be difficult to keep surfaces clean and disinfected;

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can spread when young children touch contaminated objects, and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

If you choose to visit a playground: