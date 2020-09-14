Playgrounds sanitized twice a day due to pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Playgrounds at public parks are back in use across the East and one county is taking measures to ensure they’re safe for families.

Onslow County Parks and Recreation employees are sanitizing playgrounds at five area parks every morning and afternoon.

Workers spray playground equipment with a disinfectant between 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and again between 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Anything accessible to children or parents get the spray, which dries in 15 minutes or less.

Parks also have hand sanitizer stations.

Employees will also be on the lookout for large gatherings, and will ask those groups to break up for everyone’s safety.