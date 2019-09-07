Plymouth elementary school provides shelter to those impacted by hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian forced many people along our coast to come more inland to stay safe.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter to Hyde, Washington, Tyrell and Dare County at the Pines Elementary School in Plymouth.

Quadasha Richardson is from Dare County and this is her first time having to leave her home due to a hurricane.

“They issued the evacuation so we took advantage of Dare County transportation and getting to an emergency shelter. We didn’t want to risk staying, you know, in the area just in case it got bad,” Richardson says.

Unfortunately it did get bad.

Ocracoke Island saw major flooding and damage and so did several parts of the outer banks.

The American Red Cross is working diligently in the town of Plymouth to provide necessary shelter and necessities to those affected by hurricane Dorian.

Erica Mani is the elected official liaison for hurricane Dorian at the American Red Cross.

She says, “These folks who have been volunteering and working to make sure that there is a safe, cool place with food and water. After a few days folks who have been staying in a shelter are ready to get back to their regular lives and we hope we can help them with that.”

Many people were not able to evacuate despite flooding and most people at the shelter are unsure of the conditions they’re homes are in since they left.

This shelter here in Washington will remain open as long as needed.

If the school needs to resume the American Red Cross will find a location where they can make sure shelter is provided for people that need it.

To anyone wondering where they can find a shelter or need information from the Red Cross, they can go to https://www.redcross.org/ or call 1-800 RED CROSS.