PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Plymouth hosted a pesticide collection day on Tuesday.

Tidewater Research Station conducted the clean-up, partnering with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The service was free and allowed farmers to properly discard their pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and more.

“It breaks down the chemical bonds that are in these pesticides and it’s much safer than just throwing it in a trash dump or throwing it in a ditch,” said Washington County Agriculture Agent, Jalynne Ward, explaining why it’s important to properly dispose of these chemicals. “Any pesticides that are misused can potentially be dangerous. that’s why we train our farmers to use correct crates and correct PPE.”

Pesticide collection happens once every two years in Plymouth. To learn more about properly disposing of pesticides, click here.