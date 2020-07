PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) The town offices in Plymouth will be closed until Monday, August 3 due to COVID-19.

Officials said, “Due to a COVID-19 case, our town hall offices only are closed at the direction of the health department. We truly apologize for any inconvenience.”

Regular business hours will resume from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 3.

No further information was released.