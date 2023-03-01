PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Plymouth is making an effort to work on its streetscapes.

The town received a grant to help renovate its downtown Main Street. They are looking to replace their sidewalks, plant new trees and build outdoor electrical outlets for festival lighting. The grant totaled more than $700,000.

“We would like to move the project as quickly as possible,” Plymouth Mayor Brian Roth said. “This is a high visibility project for our community and again we’re very excited about having the funding to be able to get started on this.”

Plymouth officials said they hope to have the construction started later this year and that the project will be done in phases.