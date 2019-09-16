Police: 1 arrested, victim struck with shovel after argument over stolen lawnmower

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested and a victim was struck with a shovel following an argument over a stolen lawnmower, police said.

On September 14, the Nashville Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Street.

Once they arrived, they said they found a victim bleeding from the front of his head.

According to police, the victim was struck with a shovel and had to be transported to the UNC Nash Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

At some point during the night, police believe the offender damaged the vehicle belonging to the victim by breaking the windows in the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the offender was Forrest Lucas.

The altercation was over a stolen lawnmower.

Warrants were obtained for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor larceny.

Approximately 90 minutes later, officers received another call for service about an individual yelling in the area.

When officers arrived, they saw Lucas, and he ran into a wooded area.



Officers set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Walker with K-9 Dako.

Lucas ran towards the wooded area.

Once Sgt. Walker began tracking, he tracked into the wooded area.

Due to the track of K-9 Dako, Lucas ran out of the wooded area and was arrested without incident by Lieutenant Boykin of the Nashville Police Department.

Lucas was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, and misdemeanor larceny.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail under a $58,000 bond.

