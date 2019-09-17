Police: 2 arrested in connection to crimes reported in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested in connection to three crimes reported in Goldsboro, police said.

On August 11 around 9:30 p.m. the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery near 1305 Mimosa Street.

The victims reported that they had come to Goldsboro to purchase a vehicle they had found for sale on the OfferUp app.

Police said that once they arrived in Goldsboro at the location given by the “seller” of the vehicle, two unknown male suspects robbed them at gunpoint of U.S. currency.

During the incident, police said that one of the suspects discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim.

There were no injuries reported.

On September 7 around 9:22 p.m., while out on a delivery, police said that two unknown male suspects robbed and assaulted a Domino’s pizza driver who was out for delivery at 405 North Claiborne Street.

Several pizzas were stolen and the delivery driver sustained minor injuries.

Later the same night around 11:29 p.m., police responded to Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to a report of an assault.

Police determined that the alleged assault occurred during an attempted armed robbery near 1303 Mimosa Street.

The victim reported communicating with a subject on the OfferUp app regarding the purchase of a vehicle.

Upon arriving at the residence on Mimosa Street, two male suspects approached the victim.

Police said that one of the suspects struck the victim and a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, police said.

The victim was able to flee the area and went to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment of a minor head injury sustained during the scuffle with the suspects.

The incidents were investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit within the Investigative Division of the Goldsboro Police Department.

It was determined that all three crimes were connected.

As a result, a joint investigation with the ATF Violent Crimes Task Force led to the identification of several suspects.

On September 11, the ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE, and Housing Units participated in the arrest of two individuals identified as suspects in the cases.

Both suspects were charged in connection with the previously mentioned crimes.

The arrests occurred in the 1300 block of Mimosa Street and the 700 block of South Audubon Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

There were no injuries during the arrests.

Isaiah Kornegay and Daekwon Sample, both from Goldsboro, were charged with:

Four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

One count of assault inflicting serious injury

One count of assault with a deadly weapon

One count of assault by pointing a gun

One count of common law robbery

Kornegay received a $386,000 bond and Sample a $519,000 bond.