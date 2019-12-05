Police arrest man involved in commercial break-in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man involved in a commercial break-in in New Bern.

On Thursday, the New Bern Police Department arrested Christopher Gray Herring, 39, of New Bern, in reference to a commercial breaking and entering, which occurred around 3:46 a.m., in the 300 block of East Front Street.

A citizen discovered that the front door of a business was broken out with what appeared to be a piece of cement and notified law enforcement.

Based on surveillance video from the business, police were able to identify the suspect who committed the crime.

Police received multiple other calls from citizens that an individual matching the suspect’s description was attempting to break into businesses in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The information provided by the citizens aided in the arrest of the individual.

“Our citizens played a vital role in the arrest by seeing something, and saying something,” said Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr.

As a result, Herring was charged with felony breaking and entering, injury to real property, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

He was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 bond.