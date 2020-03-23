Police arrest man involved in Pitt County armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after an armed robbery reported in Pitt County.

On March 21, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mill’s Market at 2010 Mills Road to a reported armed robbery.

Deputies said they discovered the suspect, Chadwick Keith Bailey, 30, of Greenville, still on the scene in the parking lot.

Bailey was detained without incident as the incident was investigated.

Evidence gathered on the scene led deputies to believe that Bailey was impaired at the time and had entered the store, demanded money that he felt was owed to him, and when he was denied, he pulled a loaded handgun from his pocket, pointed same at the store clerk and attempted again to get money from the store.

Bailey was not successful in obtaining any money, deputies said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies said a handgun was recovered during the investigation.

Bailey was charged with:

Felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

Bailey was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.