Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police Chief of Warsaw injured in motorcycle accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Warsaw Fire Department

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The police chief of the Warsaw Police Department was injured in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

Chief Eric Southerland, Warsaw Police Department was injured while riding his motorcycle on Bennett’s Bridge Road in Duplin County.

According to the Warsaw Fire Department, Eric has already been through one surgery with possibly more to come and despite his injuries, he is in good spirits and in stable condition at Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Chief John Blackmore and all the members of the Warsaw Fire Department say they are holding Eric and his family close to our hearts and we send prayers for a quick recovery.

Via Facebook, the fire department wrote, “From your family here at Warsaw Fire Department, we love you, Eric. Thank you for all you have done for us and we stand ready to do anything for you and your family. One Heart, One Mind, One Goal.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV