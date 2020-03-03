Police Chief of Warsaw injured in motorcycle accident

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The police chief of the Warsaw Police Department was injured in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

Chief Eric Southerland, Warsaw Police Department was injured while riding his motorcycle on Bennett’s Bridge Road in Duplin County.

According to the Warsaw Fire Department, Eric has already been through one surgery with possibly more to come and despite his injuries, he is in good spirits and in stable condition at Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Chief John Blackmore and all the members of the Warsaw Fire Department say they are holding Eric and his family close to our hearts and we send prayers for a quick recovery.

Via Facebook, the fire department wrote, “From your family here at Warsaw Fire Department, we love you, Eric. Thank you for all you have done for us and we stand ready to do anything for you and your family. One Heart, One Mind, One Goal.”