GREENVILLE, N.C. — Detectives are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered in the 900 block of Tyson Street on the morning of October 8, 2023. The case is being treated as an apparent homicide.

After an initial review of evidence, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Bond of Windsor, NC. An official cause of death will be released pending the outcome of an autopsy scheduled for later this week.

Although the investigation is still preliminary, detectives have already developed strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.