Police deliver food, gifts to families in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) The Bridgeton Police Department raised over $3,300 and on Monday they delivered food, toys, books, tablets, games and a bicycle to families and children in Bridgeton.

Bridgeton police sponsored seven families and provided oranges, apples, candy, and ham to each family.

Each family also received a gift card from the Food Lion for future purchases.

22 children were given several gifts each.

Each child over five years old received a Kindle Fire educational tablet.

The toys included a bicycle, books, a drone, fishing poles, baby dolls, makeup sets, toy trucks and cars, remote control cars, slime, craft kits, coloring books, and action figures.

The children range in age from three months old to 16 years old.

One older girl was taken shopping to purchase special items.

The idea to make a Merry Christmas for some families was a joint effort.

Donations came from Attorney Buzzy Stubbs, The Bridgeton Methodist Church, Bridgeton Community Watch, Random Acts Of Kindness (a bible study group), Mayor Williams and his wife and family, Police Commissioner Keith and Debbie Tyndall, Randy and Kim Alexander, “CC” and John Chickett, Lt. Katie Johnson and Chief Rick Barney.