Police: Fake worker collected theater tickets for cash

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police have arrested a North Carolina man who they say posed as a theater worker to collect ticket stubs from patrons and take them to the box office to redeem for cash.

In an arrest warrant, Morrisville police say 41-year-old Benjamin Chigozie Ashmole collected about $187 in March, but was caught Thursday trying to redeem $126 worth of tickets.

A spokeswoman for Stone Theaters says the chain refunds money or issues passes to theatergoers if they have an emergency or there’s a power outage. The spokeswoman didn’t elaborate on the current case.

Police charged Ashmole, saying he gave officers a Mississippi driver’s license that wasn’t his and refused to provide his real identity.

Ashmole is jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

