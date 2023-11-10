GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot on Friday.

Officers with the Goldsboro police department responded to the 2700 block of Royall Avenue in reference to a shooting. The victim, Charles Hill, reported that an unknown white man and an unknown Black man entered a tent at “Tent City.” There was an altercation, and he was shot in the leg by the unknown black man.

The suspects fled the area. Hill was transported to UNC Health Wayne Emergency Department and was listed in stable condition. The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division responded.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.