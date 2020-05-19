Police investigate after suspect breaks into Kill Devil Hills music store

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after a suspect broke into a music store in Kill Devil Hills Monday morning.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said that around 7:00 a.m. a concerned citizen noticed a damaged window at Jubilee Music Store and notified law enforcement.

Police arrived and said they discovered the store had been broken into.

After meeting with the store owners, it was determined that several guitars had been stolen along with other items.

The stolen guitars were:

1) A Gibson Les Paul Double valued at $6,999.

2) A Gibson Les Paul 120th anniversary valued at $1,400

3) A Gibson SG (copy) with lightning bolts on the front, valued at $999

A fourth guitar was stolen but confirmation of the make and model is pending.

An amplifier and guitar straps were also stolen.

The individual who broke in the store was captured on the store’s security cameras around 1:55 a.m.

The suspect is a slender white male, approximately 5’8” wearing a helmet.

He is seen moving through the store and carefully selecting which instruments he is going to steal.

The male stacked the stolen items outside the store.

He was operating a moped.

The suspect was wearing a gray and black sweatshirt, blue pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes.

He had a white backpack with an orange stripe across the pack.

He was wearing a black helmet with gray stripes and on the back of the helmet was a gray and black sword.

Kill Devil Hills investigators arrived to collect evidence and process the crime scene.

The security video was made public by Jubilee Music Store on their Facebook page.

Anyone recognizing the individual is asked to call the police department or Crime Line.