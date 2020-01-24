Police investigate fatal shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives believe that a fatal shooting reported in Greenville stemmed from a dispute between two individuals.

On Friday shortly after 1:00 a.m., the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to a Shot Spotter alert at the Citgo gas station at the corner of West 5th Street and Memorial Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and said they discovered 29-year-old Dwayne Wiggins, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages; however, detectives believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two individuals.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.