1  of  2
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police investigate fatal shooting in Greenville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens[1]_1523356825004.jpg

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives believe that a fatal shooting reported in Greenville stemmed from a dispute between two individuals.

On Friday shortly after 1:00 a.m., the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to a Shot Spotter alert at the Citgo gas station at the corner of West 5th Street and Memorial Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and said they discovered 29-year-old Dwayne Wiggins, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages; however, detectives believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two individuals.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV