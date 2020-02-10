Police investigate shooting in Rocky Mount, 1 injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon.

Around 1:32 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting with injury call near the intersection of Goldleaf Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Police said they located a male victim at the 500 block of Goldleaf Street.

Police on the scene rendered aid to the victim until Edgecombe County EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to Nash Health Care for further treatment.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.