Police investigate shooting reported in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting reported in Atlantic Beach on May 24.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said that on May 24 around 8 pm, a white male subject reportedly got into a verbal argument with two other males inside the Kangaroo Express at 407 East Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.

The argument moved to the front of the store where the suspect retrieved a semiautomatic pistol from inside the driver’s side of a vehicle, struck one of the victims in the head with the barrel, and then fired a shot into the ground near that same victim.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and left the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a white 4-door crew cab Chevrolet Silverado with tinted windows and a front license plate with an advertisement on it.

The suspect has been described as a slender white male in his early to mid-’20s with shoulder-length brown shaggy hair and some light facial hair.

He is approximately 6′ and 140-150lbs.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and a ball cap.

If you have any information contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or the Central Communications Center at 252-726-7911 (after 5 PM and weekends).