Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in Rocky Mount.

On Wednesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the intersection of Lynn Avenue and Carlton Avenue in response to a shots fired call.

The incident was reported around 4:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, 21-year-old Rahson Sheridan, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Sheridan was transported to Nash UNC for treatment.

IF you have any information contact Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

