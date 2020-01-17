Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Rocky Mount Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting with injury call at the intersection of Gold Rock Road and Greyson Road.

Police said they located a single victim at the location.

Police on the scene rendered aid to the victim until Nash Count EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to Nash Health Care for further treatment.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.