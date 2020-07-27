Police investigate shooting that left 2 injured in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left two victims injured in Rocky Mount.

On July 27 around 01:19 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the intersection of Evergreen Street and Calvary Street in response to a shooting with injury call.

Upon arrival, officers said they located two juvenile victims.

The juvenile victims were transported to Nash UNC Hospital.

One juvenile was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.