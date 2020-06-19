JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Police are trying to find the person responsible for firing gunshots ear a Jacksonville Mall parking lot.
The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday in a lot along Western Boulevard near the Belk and JC Penney stores.
Investigators say one vehicle was hit by a bullet. They did not find any victims at the scene.
“Officers are reviewing security videos and conducting interviews,” says Deputy Chief Ronnie Dorn. “Even the smallest bit of information may be of assistance to detectives in this shooting investigation.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Jacksonville Police Sgt. Shawn Marcinowsky at (910) 938-6412, or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.
Police investigate shots fired near Jacksonville Mall
