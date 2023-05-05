Police search for vehicles and suspects in connection to shots fired near a local high school in Edenton. (Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Edenton police are investigating after a report of shots fired Wednesday near a local high school.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Bond Street near John A. Holmes High School. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said they saw two vehicles parked besides one another.

Police say further investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire from their vehicles. Officials also learned that one of the vehicles involved, which is said to be a white vehicle, sustained damage to the front headlight and driver-side mirror.

The second vehicle involved, which is described as being silver, should also have some damage, according to police.

During the time of the incident, people were at the school for a baseball and a softball game. Police say both students and staff are safe and that both games were canceled following the incident.

A Facebook video posted by one of the softball player’s moms showed the moment everyone heard the gunshots.

In the video the National Anthem was playing while players were lined up on the field when they started to hear popping noises.

The players started to run and a parent is heard telling them to get down.

Edenton Police released a photo of one of the vehicles believed to be involved, a four-door white 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring, and said they have made contact with the vehicle owner. They also named Dashawn Jamol Leary as a person of interest.

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department by calling Corporal Lassiter at 252-333-9628; Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-337-4878 or 252-482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at 252-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. You can also report crime information online at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.