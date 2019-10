GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a vehicle breaking reported on Cox Boulevard on October 9.

Police said the incident occurred between 9:10 am and 10:13 am.

Goldsboro PD

A credit card was stolen during the break-in and was used at Walmart on Spence Avenue.

If anyone can identify the suspect contact Inv. Zwirblia at 919-580-4242.