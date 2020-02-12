Police investigating accident that left 1 dead in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that left one man dead in Elizabeth City.

On February 11 around 6:23 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the intersection of Halsted Boulevard and Walker Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

The crash involved a 2007 Triumph Motorcycle and a 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

The motorcycle was operated by Luiz Leal as it was traveling north in the left lane on Halsted Boulevard and the Jeep Wrangler was operated by Austin Clark as it was traveling south on Halstead Boulevard in an attempt to make left turn onto Walker Avenue from Halstead Boulevard when the motorcycle collided into the front of the Jeep Wrangler.

Witnesses state that the motorcycle was traveling without any headlights on when it collided with the Jeep Wrangler.

As a result of the investigation, the motorcycle headlights were covered with aluminum duct tape.

Leal sustained serious injuries and was transported to Albemarle Sentara Hospital by Pasquotank/Camden Emergency Medical Services where he later succumbed as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.