Police investigating after man allegedly assaulted woman in Havelock

Police are investigating after a man allegedly assaulted a woman at City Parks early Thursday morning.

On Thursday around 5:30 a.m. the Havelock Police Department and EMS responded to City Parks on Cunningham Boulevard in reference to a call regarding a woman with injuries found near the concrete stage.

Police said that information obtained from the victim revealed she was allegedly assaulted in the park around 4 a.m.

She stated she had originally been waiting on the sidewalk near Annunciation Catholic Church with luggage at approximately 3 a.m. while attempting to get a ride back to her home in Jacksonville.

An unknown black male, walking a dog, approached her and began having a conversation.

She stated he offered her transportation back to Jacksonville.

For unknown reasons, they walked across the street from the area of Annunciation Catholic Church over to City Park.

Once in the park, the man allegedly assaulted her, which resulted in injuries to her head, shoulders, and back, police said.

Police said that during the assault her cellphone was stolen.

If anyone has information regarding the incident contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

The Havelock Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

