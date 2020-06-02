Police investigating after responding to shots fired call in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after responding to a call of shots fired in Kinston on Monday.

On Monday, the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired around 4:25 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of College Street.

Officers responded and said they found damage from gunshots to two residences on the 300 block of West Washington Street.

The case is still under investigation.

The incident is not related to the peaceful protest which was held in Kinston on Monday, police said.

If you have any information contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.