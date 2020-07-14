Police investigating assault, attempted robbery in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an assault and an attempted robbery reported in Washington Tuesday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., the Washington Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Water Street in reference to a report of an individual assaulted.

Upon arrival, officers determined the victim had been struck with a weapon causing injuries that required medical attention.

Based on information gathered at the scene, police believe the victim was the target of an attempted robbery.

The victim was treated and released from Vidant Beaufort for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Washington Police officers are contacting residents in the area to locate personnel home cameras to obtain further descriptions of the suspect.

The two suspects are described as african-american males, between the ages of 18-22, approximately 5’10 -6′ and 160lbs.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.