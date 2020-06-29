Police investigating attempted robberies in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Police investigating after attempted robberies reported in Havelock on Sunday.

On Sunday, Havelock patrol officers responded to Super Expressway in Havelock in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

While patrol officers were investigating the incident, another attempted armed robbery occurred at Express Mini Mart in Havelock.

Officers responded to the scene and obtained surveillance footage that provided a description of the suspect and a suspect vehicle.

The footage is consistent with reports provided from the prior incident at Super Expressway.

The suspect is a dark-skinned black male, approximately 5’9 and 150-160lbs.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with rips on the legs and black shoes.

The suspect, on both occasions, brandished a black semi-automatic firearm and demanded money, police said.

Police said the suspect may have facial injuries sustained during a struggle with a store clerk.

The suspect was seen on security footage fleeing Express Mini Mart in a red Dodge Dart with tinted windows and silver-colored rims.

Three individuals occupied the vehicle.

A second person of interest was observed at the attempted robbery of Express Mini Mart.

The individual is described as a light-skinned black male wearing black shorts, a purple hoodie with unknown white writing on the chest, black slide-on sandals.

If you have any information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or by emailing a crime tip at https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/.