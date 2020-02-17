Police investigating early morning stabbing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police are looking for a suspect responsible for stabbing two men early Sunday morning.

Police are searching for Alexez Nicolas Arceo Sanchez for two counts of Felony Assault with a Weapon and Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on 1623 Robinson Drive.

When officials arrived at the scene they found two male victims suffering from knife wounds.

One victim was stabbed in the back, and the other victim was suffering from a laceration to his face.

Both victims were transported to a local medical facility where they are still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know the location of the suspect contact JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418 or sspear@jacksonvillenc.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.